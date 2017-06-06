National Politics

June 06, 2017 1:07 PM

Oklahoma state Sen. Newberry announces resignation plans

The Associated Press
OKLAHOMA CITY

Republican state Sen. Dan Newberry of Tulsa says he plans to resign early next year, making his seat in south and west Tulsa the seventh GOP-held legislative seat to be vacated in the last year.

Newberry announced in a statement Tuesday he will resign Jan. 31, 2018, to seek a promotion in his professional career. He currently serves as an executive with the Tulsa Teachers' Credit Union.

Newberry was first elected in 2008 and was re-elected in 2012 and 2016. He is currently chairman of the Senate Business, Commerce and Tourism Committee.

Gov. Mary Fallin will schedule a special election to fill the seat.

Two Republican senators and three GOP House members previously resigned in the last year. A fourth Republican House member died in office.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Change the world? 'Optimistic' Obama vows to help new leaders 'take up the baton'

Change the world? 'Optimistic' Obama vows to help new leaders 'take up the baton' 1:12

Change the world? 'Optimistic' Obama vows to help new leaders 'take up the baton'
House Speaker Ryan says pulled health care bill is a 'setback' 2:35

House Speaker Ryan says pulled health care bill is a 'setback'
Sen. Lindsey Graham asks Neil Gorsuch if Trump can be impeached 2:23

Sen. Lindsey Graham asks Neil Gorsuch if Trump can be impeached

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos