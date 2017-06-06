Rhode Island Senate passes bill to protect food deliverers

Attacking a pizza deliverer could become a felony in Rhode Island under a proposed state law.
The Rhode Island Senate voted 32-1 Tuesday to pass a bill that would make assaulting a delivery person a crime subject to up to three years in prison and $3,000 in fines.
Those are stiffer penalties than an assault charge carries.
Punishment would be more severe— five to 20 years in prison —if a weapon is used that seriously injures the delivery person.
Sen. Paul Jabour, a Providence Democrat, says he knows a young man who was stabbed while delivering pizza last year. Jabour says the stronger penalties could deter future crimes.
The Providence City Council requested the legislation after a string of robberies. The bill now moves to the House.
Comments