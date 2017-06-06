Tucson, Pima County voting to oppose Trump's border wall

Calling it an "offensive and damaging symbol of fear and division," the Tucson City Council on Tuesday will vote on a resolution opposing the proposed border wall that was at the center of President Donald Trump's campaign for office.
The vote comes the same day that the Pima County Board of Supervisors also passed a resolution opposing the border wall.
City and county leaders said during a news conference that they were united against the proposed wall. They were joined by two local tribes, including the Tohono O'odham, which is located on a large part of the U.S.-Mexico border in Arizona. The tribe passed its own resolution opposing the border wall in February.
The city council resolution also calls for Tucson to divest in any companies involved with the wall.
