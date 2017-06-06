Lake County launches program for misdemeanor offenders

A Northern Illinois prosecutor is launching a program to let some people who accept responsibility for their crimes to erase their convictions from their records.
In a news release, Lake County State's Attorney Michael G. Nerheim announced a new Misdemeanor Alternative Prosecution Program.
First-time, non-violent offenders are only admitted after a screening process that involves feedback from the victims and arresting agencies. Once they're admitted, participants must agree to satisfy requirements that can call for them to do things like receive counseling, perform public service and write a letter of apology to the victims of their crimes.
Once defendants complete the program, the state's attorney's office will vacate the guilty pleas and dismiss the charges. That will allow the defendants to file for an expungement of their records.
