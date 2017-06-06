National Politics

June 06, 2017 9:07 PM

New York Assembly to hold human trafficking hearing

The Associated Press
ALBANY, N.Y.

New York lawmakers are taking public testimony on the efficacy of state services for victims of human trafficking.

The New York State Assembly has scheduled a hearing Wednesday to address state efforts to help people who have been illegally transported for forced labor or sexual exploitation.

Government officials and representatives of advocacy groups and community service providers are set to testify.

Earlier this year the Assembly passed a package of bills addressing human trafficking.

The bills ensure victims of human trafficking would be exempt from submitting DNA evidence for prostitution charges, speed up the process for victims to find adequate housing and require training for employees at casinos to learn how to recognize human trafficking situations.

The bills have not yet been addressed by the full Senate.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Change the world? 'Optimistic' Obama vows to help new leaders 'take up the baton'

Change the world? 'Optimistic' Obama vows to help new leaders 'take up the baton' 1:12

Change the world? 'Optimistic' Obama vows to help new leaders 'take up the baton'
House Speaker Ryan says pulled health care bill is a 'setback' 2:35

House Speaker Ryan says pulled health care bill is a 'setback'
Sen. Lindsey Graham asks Neil Gorsuch if Trump can be impeached 2:23

Sen. Lindsey Graham asks Neil Gorsuch if Trump can be impeached

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos