Rhode Island residents oppose Right to Farm act

Rhode Island lawmakers have introduced a bill limiting the ability of a town to restrict activities such as weddings or concerts on farmlands.
The Providence Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2r0i43r ) the Right to Farm Act was introduced by Democrat Deputy Majority Leader Gregory Costantino.
A group of Little Compton residents traveled to a House Municipal Government Committee hearing May 10 to protest the legislation.
Jim Tumber, who lives near Carolyn's Sakonnet Vineyard, says outdoor events infringe on the community's quality of life and his own ability to enjoy peace and quiet.
Costantino says a substitute compromise bill is in the works, and he hopes to bring it to the House floor.
A spokesman for the speaker and majority leader says they are "letting the process play out."
