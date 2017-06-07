Dallas police arrest legislator Victoria Neave on DWI count

A Texas legislator has been arrested in Dallas on a misdemeanor driving while intoxicated charge.
Records show 36-year-old Victoria Neave (nee-AH'-vay) of Dallas was booked early Wednesday, jailed for several hours and then released on $500 bond.
Dallas police on Tuesday night responded to a single-vehicle accident. A police statement says Neave, who's an attorney, was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
Messages left with Neave's law and legislative offices weren't immediately returned Wednesday.
Democrat Neave, whose District 107 includes parts of Dallas, Mesquite and Garland, staged a four-day fast during the recent session against the so-called "sanctuary cities" bill.
GOP Gov. Greg Abbott on May 7 signed the measure that will let police ask about the immigration status of anyone they detain. The law takes effect Sept. 1.
Comments