Atlantic City councilman wins Democratic mayoral primary

Atlantic City Councilman Frank Gilliam has won the Democratic mayoral primary.
Gilliam won an overwhelming majority of absentee votes to overcome a 100-vote advantage that rival Councilman Marty Small racked up on voting machines Tuesday night. The Associated Press called the race for Gilliam on Wednesday.
Gilliam will now face Republican Mayor Don Guardian and independent Joseph Polillo. The race unfolds as Atlantic City remains under a state takeover of its political power and physical assets.
Gilliam was sharply critical of Guardian as the state instituted a takeover last November. As he declared victory late Tuesday night, Gilliam signaled that he will use the takeover as a weapon against the Republican mayor.
