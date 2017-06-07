National Politics

June 07, 2017 9:41 AM

Antique machine gun stolen from Arizona veterans' post

The Associated Press
BULLHEAD CITY, Ariz.

Authorities are investigating the theft of an antique machine gun from a Veterans of Foreign Wars post in Arizona.

The Mohave Valley Daily News reports (http://bit.ly/2rM9Tov ) the gun was stolen during Memorial Day weekend from the post in Mohave County.

Gary Osborn, quartermaster of the post, said the Maxim machine gun was stolen after someone broke the cement and chains that held the 200-pound (91-kilogram) firearm securely atop the roof. He says whoever stole the gun must have used a sludge hammer to knock it loose.

A merchant in the area donated the gun to the post about a decade ago.

Osborn says the breech of the gun was welded shut so it won't fire. It is 4 feet (1.2 meters) long and stands about 3 feet high.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Change the world? 'Optimistic' Obama vows to help new leaders 'take up the baton'

Change the world? 'Optimistic' Obama vows to help new leaders 'take up the baton' 1:12

Change the world? 'Optimistic' Obama vows to help new leaders 'take up the baton'
House Speaker Ryan says pulled health care bill is a 'setback' 2:35

House Speaker Ryan says pulled health care bill is a 'setback'
Sen. Lindsey Graham asks Neil Gorsuch if Trump can be impeached 2:23

Sen. Lindsey Graham asks Neil Gorsuch if Trump can be impeached

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos