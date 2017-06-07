Antique machine gun stolen from Arizona veterans' post

Authorities are investigating the theft of an antique machine gun from a Veterans of Foreign Wars post in Arizona.
The Mohave Valley Daily News reports (http://bit.ly/2rM9Tov ) the gun was stolen during Memorial Day weekend from the post in Mohave County.
Gary Osborn, quartermaster of the post, said the Maxim machine gun was stolen after someone broke the cement and chains that held the 200-pound (91-kilogram) firearm securely atop the roof. He says whoever stole the gun must have used a sludge hammer to knock it loose.
A merchant in the area donated the gun to the post about a decade ago.
Osborn says the breech of the gun was welded shut so it won't fire. It is 4 feet (1.2 meters) long and stands about 3 feet high.
