Ex-police detective settles whistleblower case with city

A former Florida police detective has settled a whistleblower lawsuit against the city of Hollywood.
The SunSentinel (http://bit.ly/2s74Hib ) reports Hollywood city commissioners approved the $155,000 settlement on Wednesday.
Cheri Stabile was a detective assigned to the special victim's unit when she complained in 2013 that her unit was moved from a private location to an open area inside the police agency's detective bureau.
The newspaper reports Stabile argued that sex crimes victims should be interviewed in a secure room to protect their privacy.
She accused her supervisors of retaliation, saying after complaining to the police union, she was ignored by bosses, prohibited from taking advanced training and intimidated by a sergeant. The lawsuit says she was demoted to road patrol.
Stabile now works for the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.
