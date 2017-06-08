Council seeks resignation after expletive-filled tirade

A New Jersey town council wants one of its members to resign after he was recorded in an expletive-filled tirade over campaign signs.
Members of the Wayne Council on Wednesday approved a no confidence vote and called on Republican Councilman Richard Jasterzbski to resign.
He read a statement that he would not resign. He did say he is not proud of the allegations against him or the vocabulary that he "allegedly" used.
The Record (https://njersy.co/2rE78ao ) posted video recorded Sunday showing Jasterzbski yelling at a Passaic County Regular Republican Organization volunteer in front of one of her daughters.
Susan Enderly filed a harassment complaint against the councilman.
His attorney said the exchange was the result of a wider dispute and "serious allegations of a candidate removing political signs."
