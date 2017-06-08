National Politics

June 08, 2017 6:34 AM

Man shot by Ohio officer at shelter in critical condition

The Associated Press
CANTON, Ohio

Authorities say an Ohio man shot by police at a homeless shelter remains hospitalized in critical condition.

The (Canton) Repository reports (http://bit.ly/2siPSZx ) that Canton police on Wednesday identified the man as 47-year-old Kevin Jones. Police say he was shot twice in the abdomen after refusing to drop a baseball bat.

Police have yet to identify the officer, who was providing security at the shelter. A police statement says Jones made "threatening movements" toward the officer with the bat.

Jones wasn't staying at the shelter. Witnesses say he may have been living in a nearby abandoned warehouse.

Refuge of Hope is Stark County's lone homeless shelter for men and offers free meals to the public.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Change the world? 'Optimistic' Obama vows to help new leaders 'take up the baton'

Change the world? 'Optimistic' Obama vows to help new leaders 'take up the baton' 1:12

Change the world? 'Optimistic' Obama vows to help new leaders 'take up the baton'
House Speaker Ryan says pulled health care bill is a 'setback' 2:35

House Speaker Ryan says pulled health care bill is a 'setback'
Sen. Lindsey Graham asks Neil Gorsuch if Trump can be impeached 2:23

Sen. Lindsey Graham asks Neil Gorsuch if Trump can be impeached

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos