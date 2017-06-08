New Mexico Education Secretary to step down

New Mexico Education Secretary Hanna Skandera is stepping down after seven years on the job.
The Albuquerque Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2rPOdaZ ) Skandera's tenure will end June 20.
Gov. Susana Martinez has not named a new secretary of education, but Skandera said she is confident her successor will continue her push for reforms.
Skandera frequently tangled with the state's teachers unions and lawmakers over her data-driven reform, including controversial policies such as her replacement college readiness test, school grades and the teacher evaluation system.
She insisted it was crucial to move quickly, but critics countered that the many changes were putting an unfair burden on teachers.
Skandera says the move is a "baton pass," not the end of her career, but she is still undecided on what's next.
Comments