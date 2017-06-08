National Politics

June 08, 2017 11:13 AM

Mayor signs police anti-profiling measure into law

The Associated Press
PROVIDENCE, R.I.

Rhode Island's largest city has enacted a sweeping police accountability measure, which proponents say could be a national model for ending discriminatory profiling by race, gender identity, immigration status and other factors.

Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza (HOR'-hay ay-LOR'-sah), a Democrat, signed the ordinance into law Thursday. It takes effect in January.

Elorza says it's the "most comprehensive community-police relations law in the country."

The all-Democrat city council approved it earlier this month after years of debate and community activism. The measure had stalled in April after the police union called it a "slap in the face."

Some minor changes were made to reflect police officers' concerns. The union remained opposed.

The wide-ranging law mandates policies for traffic stops and police body cameras and reforms the police department's gang database.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Change the world? 'Optimistic' Obama vows to help new leaders 'take up the baton'

Change the world? 'Optimistic' Obama vows to help new leaders 'take up the baton' 1:12

Change the world? 'Optimistic' Obama vows to help new leaders 'take up the baton'
House Speaker Ryan says pulled health care bill is a 'setback' 2:35

House Speaker Ryan says pulled health care bill is a 'setback'
Sen. Lindsey Graham asks Neil Gorsuch if Trump can be impeached 2:23

Sen. Lindsey Graham asks Neil Gorsuch if Trump can be impeached

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos