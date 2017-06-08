National Politics

June 08, 2017 7:56 PM

Officials: 2 police officers, 3rd person stuck by vehicle

The Associated Press
WASHINGTON

A spokeswoman for Washington's mayor says two police officers and a third person were struck by a vehicle in the city's Adams Morgan neighborhood.

LaToya Foster, a spokeswoman for Mayor Muriel Bowser, says the officers were hospitalized after they were struck Thursday evening. She said the driver was also taken to a hospital and is under arrest. She did not have details on the conditions of the officers or the third victim.

According to witnesses, the officers, who were on bicycles, were hit by a white pick-up truck.

Foster says Bowser and Police Chief Peter Newsham were visiting the officers at the hospital.

