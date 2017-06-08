New York DEC aiming for improvements in central Adirondacks

State officials have released a recreation management plan for nearly 4,000 acres (1618 hectares) of land in the central Adirondack Mountains.
The plan is for the Cedarlands Conservation Easement in the town of Long Lake. It calls for improved access for persons with disabilities and includes accessible parking, canoe carry trails and water access sites year-round on Mud Pond, and for a 10-month period beginning in late August on McRorie Lake.
The 674-acre (272-hectare) Long Lake area and the 289-acre (116-hectare) base camp area are not available for public use.
A public meeting on the plan is slated for June 22 in Long Lake.
Public comments will be accepted through July 14.
