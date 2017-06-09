Romney hosts annual Park City summit of donors, officials

Top Republican lawmakers, wealthy political donors and powerful business leaders were scheduled to meet Friday and Saturday for an annual Park City summit hosted by former Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney.
Former Democratic Vice President Joe Biden, House Speaker Paul Ryan and Sens. John McCain and Lindsey Graham are among the high-profile officials attending the event that runs through Saturday.
Biden, fresh off the launch of his new political action committee that ignited speculation of a 2020 presidential campaign, is scheduled to be interviewed Friday evening by Romney.
Biden's spokeswoman said he's attending because he wants to ensure there's communication across the aisle.
The invitation-only gathering at the Stein Eriksen Lodge has traditionally been a summit of Romney allies that mixes policy discussions and seminars with mountain outings and activities such as hikes with Romney, and skeet-shooting with Ryan and Graham.
Romney, who now lives in Utah, has hosted summits or donor retreats in Park City since 2012, the year he ran for president.
President Donald Trump declined an invitation to the gathering.
In the months leading up to last fall's election, Romney was a prominent Trump critic but sought to repair the relationship after the reality star and business mogul became president. Romney, the former Massachusetts governor, was briefly considered a candidate to serve as Trump's secretary of state.
Among the roughly 250 attendees at this year's summit are several business leaders who've questioned Trump's approach on trade and climate change, including FedEx CEO Fred Smith and Dow Chemical CEO Andrew Liveris.
