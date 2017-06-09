National Politics

June 09, 2017 3:31 AM

Philadelphia officer shoots and kills armed suspect

The Associated Press
PHILADELPHIA

Surveillance video shows a Philadelphia police officer shot and killed an armed man who was running away.

Police Commissioner Richard Ross says the officer was transporting witnesses when he saw a dirt bike rider driving recklessly Thursday night. Ross says the officer pulled over to warn the driver when the driver walked away. Ross says the officer grabbed the biker and felt a handgun.

Ross says "candidly speaking, part of the video shows that the male was running away from at least one of those shots."

The male died at a hospital.

The officer has been placed on administrative leave, which is routine when involved in a shooting.

