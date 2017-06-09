National Politics

June 09, 2017 6:58 AM

History, humor and inquiry from Maine's mustachioed senator

The Associated Press
PORTLAND, Maine

Angus King's discussion of King Henry II and Thomas Becket during a congressional hearing likely comes as no surprise to observers of the independent former governor of Maine.

Maine's mustachioed senator provided some entertaining moments during testimony of former FBI Director James Comey to the Intelligence Committee on Thursday.

King, who's a history buff, had a humorous quip about Comey breaking a date with his wife to have dinner with the president before the discussion turned to medieval history with Henry and Becket.

A day earlier, King had sharp questions for President Donald Trump's intelligence chiefs.

University of Maine political science professor Mark Brewer said King isn't as well known as Maine's other senator, Republican Susan Collins, so his performance in the closely watched hearing lifted his national profile.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access..

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Change the world? 'Optimistic' Obama vows to help new leaders 'take up the baton'

Change the world? 'Optimistic' Obama vows to help new leaders 'take up the baton' 1:12

Change the world? 'Optimistic' Obama vows to help new leaders 'take up the baton'
House Speaker Ryan says pulled health care bill is a 'setback' 2:35

House Speaker Ryan says pulled health care bill is a 'setback'
Sen. Lindsey Graham asks Neil Gorsuch if Trump can be impeached 2:23

Sen. Lindsey Graham asks Neil Gorsuch if Trump can be impeached

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos