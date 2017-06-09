Trump, Obama staying out of Virginia's governor primaries

FILE - In this Friday Oct. 29, 2010, file photo, President Barack Obama, left, and former Virginia Congressman, Tom Perriello, point during a rally in Charlottesville, Va. Perriello lost his seat in Congress several years ago thanks in large part to his loyal support of Obama’s priorities. He later worked for the administration as a special State Department envoy. Now he’s in a tight race with the current lieutenant governor, playing catch up both in time spent on the trail and money raised. Steve Helber, File AP Photo