Michigan Democratic Party fined $500,000 over bingo games

The Michigan Democratic Party has been fined $500,000 after a probe found problems with the organization's former practice of fundraising through bingo games.
The Detroit Free Press reports (http://on.freep.com/2r9azXP ) Friday the civil fine is one of the largest levied by the Federal Election Commission. An investigation conducted by the political party found poor record-keeping, excessive contributions and other problems, and those findings were turned over to the federal agency.
The bingo games, which Democrats ended in 2014, have long been a point of contention. Republicans passed a 1994 law to ban political bingo games, but voters rejected it.
A settlement was finalized May 11. Democratic Party Chairman Brandon Dillon says "we have cooperated fully with the Commission at each step of this process."
