June 09, 2017 2:02 PM

Money, drugs, guns: former cop charged with theft

The Associated Press
COVINGTON, La.

Louisiana prosecutors say a former sergeant is charged with stealing money, drugs and guns from the evidence room for police who patrol the world's longest continuous bridge over water .

The St. Tammany Parish District Attorney's Office said Friday that 44-year-old William Thomas Jones Jr. of Franklinton was indicted Thursday. He's charged with two counts of theft of a firearm and one each of malfeasance in office and theft of items worth more than $5,000.

The indictment describes only two handguns. However, when Jones was arrested Feb. 1, Causeway Police Chief Nick Congemi said he'd asked the sheriff to investigate because drugs and $6,300 were missing from the evidence room.

His department enforces laws on the 24-mile-long twin span across Lake Pontchartrain between the New Orleans suburbs of Metairie and Mandeville.

