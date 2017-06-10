National Politics

June 10, 2017 12:12 AM

Previously-deported felons from Honduras arrested in Arizona

The Associated Press
AJO, Ariz.

Border Patrol officials say agents from the Ajo Station have arrested two previously-deported felons from Honduras.

Agents patrolling near the Lukeville Port of Entry on Thursday apprehended 46-year-old Antonio Torres-Colindres as he crossed into the U.S. illegally through the desert.

During processing back at the station, agents conducted a records check and learned Torres was previously convicted for the attempted murder of a law enforcement officer in Florida.

On Friday morning, agents arrested 23-year-old Wilmer Orlando Redondo-Ulloa for illegally entering the United States near Lukeville.

A records check conducted during processing revealed previous immigration violations for Redondo-Ulloa and a conviction for sexual activity with a child under age 11.

Both men now face felony immigration charges for having re-entered the United States after being deported.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Change the world? 'Optimistic' Obama vows to help new leaders 'take up the baton'

Change the world? 'Optimistic' Obama vows to help new leaders 'take up the baton' 1:12

Change the world? 'Optimistic' Obama vows to help new leaders 'take up the baton'
House Speaker Ryan says pulled health care bill is a 'setback' 2:35

House Speaker Ryan says pulled health care bill is a 'setback'
Sen. Lindsey Graham asks Neil Gorsuch if Trump can be impeached 2:23

Sen. Lindsey Graham asks Neil Gorsuch if Trump can be impeached

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos