Legal team that prosecuted Drew Peterson honored

The legal team that investigated and prosecuted a former suburban police officer in a murder-for-hire plot is being honored by the Illinois State Crime Commission.
The commission says the recipients of its first-ever Guardians of Liberty & Justice Award were nominated by Will County State's Attorney James Glasgow. He is the prosecutor that former Bolingbrook Police Sergeant Drew Peterson plotted to kill after he was imprisoned. The recipients include members of the state's attorney general's office, the FBI, the prison system and others.
Peterson was in prison serving a 38-year sentence for the 2004 death of his third wife, Kathleen Savio, when the legal team in 2014 launched the investigation into the plot to kill Glasgow. Last year Peterson was convicted in the plot and sentenced to an additional 40 years in prison.
