Judge sentences man for courthouse holding cell assault

A District of Columbia judge has sentenced a man to 17 years and six months in prison for sexually assaulting an inmate in a courthouse holding cell.
D.C. Superior Court Judge Jose Lopez said security camera video that captured the assault "was like a horror movie," when he sentenced Jerome Holliway on Friday for the November attack.
The Washington Post reports (http://wapo.st/2sOnc7Y) that the 12-minute attack has prompted questions about how it could happen without attracting the attention of U.S. marshals, who handle security in the courthouse.
Officials with the U.S. Marshals Service have declined to speak at length about the incident and said that it remains under Justice Department review. A spokesman has said that some security changes have been made to ensure that a similar attack doesn't occur.
