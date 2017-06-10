National Politics

June 10, 2017 10:52 AM

1 man shot dead by Colorado police in gunfire exchange

The Associated Press
LOVELAND, Colo.

Police in northern Colorado shot and killed a man after they say he fired a weapon at officers.

The Loveland Reporter-Herald reports (http://bit.ly/2sf4dqi ) that the shooting occurred around 10:15 p.m. Thursday in Loveland.

A press release from Loveland Police Department provided no details about the age or identity of the victim or the names of the officers involved.

Loveland Police spokesman Sgt. Jeff Pyle says multiple officers returned gunfire, striking the suspect, who was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

No other people were injured.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Change the world? 'Optimistic' Obama vows to help new leaders 'take up the baton'

Change the world? 'Optimistic' Obama vows to help new leaders 'take up the baton' 1:12

Change the world? 'Optimistic' Obama vows to help new leaders 'take up the baton'
House Speaker Ryan says pulled health care bill is a 'setback' 2:35

House Speaker Ryan says pulled health care bill is a 'setback'
Sen. Lindsey Graham asks Neil Gorsuch if Trump can be impeached 2:23

Sen. Lindsey Graham asks Neil Gorsuch if Trump can be impeached

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos