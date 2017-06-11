DNA from zoo's polar bears used in fight against poaching

FILE - In this Wednesday, April 19, 2017, file photo, a polar bear cub makes its public debut with her mother Anana in their habitat at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium in Powell, Ohio. The polar bears at the Columbus zoo are helping the federal government fight crimes against their wild relatives in the Arctic, thanks to advancements in forensic science and DNA testing. But not only did the zoo help investigators learn more about polar bear genetics, they also learned the sex of their newest cubs. The Columbus Dispatch via AP, File Brooke LaValley