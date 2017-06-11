National Politics

June 11, 2017 6:33 AM

Incumbent San Antonio mayor loses election runoff

The Associated Press
SAN ANTONIO

San Antonio city council member Ron Nirenberg is the city's new mayor after defeating incumbent Ivy Taylor in a runoff.

The 40-year-old Nirenberg took 55 percent of the vote Saturday in Texas' second-largest city.

Taylor is ousted after a single two-year term. The 46-year-old had been appointed mayor in 2014 after saying she wouldn't seek election, then successfully ran for election the following year.

Nirenberg had criticized Taylor for failing to address a rising violent crime rate in the city of nearly 1.5 million people.

Voters also have replaced a majority of the city council, with six new members on the 10-person panel.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Change the world? 'Optimistic' Obama vows to help new leaders 'take up the baton'

Change the world? 'Optimistic' Obama vows to help new leaders 'take up the baton' 1:12

Change the world? 'Optimistic' Obama vows to help new leaders 'take up the baton'
House Speaker Ryan says pulled health care bill is a 'setback' 2:35

House Speaker Ryan says pulled health care bill is a 'setback'
Sen. Lindsey Graham asks Neil Gorsuch if Trump can be impeached 2:23

Sen. Lindsey Graham asks Neil Gorsuch if Trump can be impeached

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos