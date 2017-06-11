Incumbent San Antonio mayor loses election runoff

San Antonio city council member Ron Nirenberg is the city's new mayor after defeating incumbent Ivy Taylor in a runoff.
The 40-year-old Nirenberg took 55 percent of the vote Saturday in Texas' second-largest city.
Taylor is ousted after a single two-year term. The 46-year-old had been appointed mayor in 2014 after saying she wouldn't seek election, then successfully ran for election the following year.
Nirenberg had criticized Taylor for failing to address a rising violent crime rate in the city of nearly 1.5 million people.
Voters also have replaced a majority of the city council, with six new members on the 10-person panel.
