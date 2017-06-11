National Politics

June 11, 2017 8:08 AM

Sanders to give high school commencement speeches

The Associated Press
BURLINGTON, Vt.

Sen. Bernie Sanders will be giving commencement addresses at two Vermont high schools this month.

The independent senator and former presidential candidate will speak at the South Royalton High School graduation on Saturday and at the Champlain Valley Union High School graduation on June 16.

Sanders plans to tell the graduating seniors about the importance of getting involved in democracy.

He says what is most important is that young people find their own voice and that they use that voice. He says "that is what their education is all about."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Change the world? 'Optimistic' Obama vows to help new leaders 'take up the baton'

Change the world? 'Optimistic' Obama vows to help new leaders 'take up the baton' 1:12

Change the world? 'Optimistic' Obama vows to help new leaders 'take up the baton'
House Speaker Ryan says pulled health care bill is a 'setback' 2:35

House Speaker Ryan says pulled health care bill is a 'setback'
Sen. Lindsey Graham asks Neil Gorsuch if Trump can be impeached 2:23

Sen. Lindsey Graham asks Neil Gorsuch if Trump can be impeached

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos