Law enforcement agencies prepare for Marsy's Law in July

Law enforcement agencies across Montana are looking to add staff and equipment in preparation for a crime victims' rights law that goes into effect next month.
Voters passed Marsy's Law as an amendment to the Montana Constitution last November. It is essentially a victims' bill of rights, such as their right to participate criminal proceedings and to be notified of an offender's release from jail.
The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reports (it.ly/2rfeenm) the Gallatin County attorney's office is asking for $179,000 for three positions to deal with the extra work.
Bozeman City Attorney Greg Sullivan says his office also needs more staff and better technology. He is requesting an extra $150,000.
Missoula County Attorney Kirsten Pabst says her office has added two victim witness coordinators and may need another.
