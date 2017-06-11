National Politics

June 11, 2017 2:04 PM

Warrantless Colorado police search claims lead to probe

The Associated Press
LONGMONT, Colo.

A Colorado city is looking to launch an independent investigation after hearing claims that police entered several apartment units without tenants' consent.

The Daily Times-Call reports (http://bit.ly/2s0nusk ) Longmont city officials are reaching out to public safety agencies outside of Boulder County to aid with the investigation. Residents say Longmont police entered a number of apartments meant for low-income residents with K-9 dogs without the consent of the tenants.

The report says the complex is run by the Longmont Housing Authority which notified the tenants of the inspection.

According to Deputy Police Chief Jeff Satur, the officers involved reported that they did not enter any units without prior consent.

The city said in a news release that there is no estimated date of completion for the investigation.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Change the world? 'Optimistic' Obama vows to help new leaders 'take up the baton'

Change the world? 'Optimistic' Obama vows to help new leaders 'take up the baton' 1:12

Change the world? 'Optimistic' Obama vows to help new leaders 'take up the baton'
House Speaker Ryan says pulled health care bill is a 'setback' 2:35

House Speaker Ryan says pulled health care bill is a 'setback'
Sen. Lindsey Graham asks Neil Gorsuch if Trump can be impeached 2:23

Sen. Lindsey Graham asks Neil Gorsuch if Trump can be impeached

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos