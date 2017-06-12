Barron Trump, second from right, son of President Donald Trump, looks back at Air Force One after arriving with the president and first lady Melania Trump at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Sunday, June 11, 2017. Trump was returning to Washington after spending the weekend at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J.
Barron Trump, second from right, son of President Donald Trump, looks back at Air Force One after arriving with the president and first lady Melania Trump at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Sunday, June 11, 2017. Trump was returning to Washington after spending the weekend at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J. Patrick Semansky AP Photo

June 12, 2017 12:53 AM

Melania Trump, son Barron move into the White House

By DARLENE SUPERVILLE Associated Press
WASHINGTON

The first family is together again under the same roof: the White House.

After nearly five months of living apart, President Donald Trump's wife, Melania, announced Sunday that she and the couple's young son have finally moved into the executive mansion at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.

Mother and son broke with tradition by living at Trump Tower in New York since the inauguration so that Barron, now 11, could finish the school year uninterrupted; the president lived and worked at the White House.

Melania Trump stayed largely out of sight during her husband's presidential campaign and was an absent first lady at the outset of the administration, staying in New York and focusing on Barron. But she has slowly been raising her profile at the White House.

