June 12, 2017 3:43 AM

Police: NYC officer shot man who chased stabbed roommate

The Associated Press
NEW YORK

Police say they've shot and wounded a New York City man after he refused orders to stop attacking one of his roommates with a knife.

NYPD officials say they responded to reports of a roommate dispute and two men fighting in a Brooklyn neighborhood Sunday evening. Police Chief Jeffrey Maddrey says the roommate armed with a knife came into the apartment while police were investigating and began stabbing another roommate.

Officials say an officer shot the attacker after he refused orders to drop the knife. Police say both the stabbing victim and the person shot by police were taken to a local hospital for observation and are expected to survive.

Police say the investigation is continuing and that they are interviewing witnesses.

