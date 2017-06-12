FILE - In this Aug. 14, 2016 file photo, police move in on a group of protesters throwing rocks at them in Milwaukee in response to the fatal shooting of Sylville Smith, a black man, by Milwaukee police officer Dominique Heaggan-Brown. Jury selection kicks off Monday, June 12, 2017 in the trial for Heaggan-Brown, who was charged in December with first-degree reckless homicide in Smith's death.
June 12, 2017 5:02 AM

Ex-Milwaukee officer's trial to begin in death of black man

The Associated Press
MILWAUKEE

A former Milwaukee police officer is going on trial in the fatal shooting of a black man last year that ignited rioting in the city.

Dominique Heaggan-Brown, who is also black, is charged with first-degree reckless homicide in the death of 23-year-old Sylville Smith. Heaggan-Brown was fired two months after the shooting, when he was charged in an unrelated sexual assault case.

The process of picking a jury starts Monday.

The trial will give the public a first look at police bodycam video of the moments after Heaggan-Brown and his partner pulled over a car on Aug. 13, 2016. The video may help jurors decide whether Heaggan-Brown had reason to fear for his life when he fired his weapon.

