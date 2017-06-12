Former lawmaker, woman, arrested on assault charges

A former Democratic state lawmaker and a woman have been arrested on misdemeanor assault charges.
Johnny Bell and Latonya Justice Clayton were arrested Sunday. A citation from the Kentucky State Police says Clayton had injuries on her wrist and right eye. Clayton told police Bell removed her from a car and hit her.
Bell told police Clayton broke into his home following an earlier altercation the two had at an apartment complex in Glasgow. Bell said Clayton hit him, and the citation says he had minor injuries but gave no other details. Both were taken to the Barren County Detention Center. Bell has since been released.
Attempts to reach Bell were unsuccessful. Bell was first elected to the state House of Representatives in 2007. He did not seek re-election in 2016.
