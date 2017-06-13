National Politics

June 13, 2017 9:42 AM

Game, Fish and Parks restoring public access to 24 lakes

The Associated Press
PIERRE, S.D.

South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks says it's working to restore public access to two dozen lakes after lawmakers approved a measure governing the use of lakes on private land for recreation.

The agency said Tuesday that staff would remove cables blocking access to the lakes by the end of the day. Officials say full services including docks will be restored by the end of the week.

Game, Fish and Parks Secretary Kelly Hepler thanked lawmakers for acting quickly to pass the plan during a Monday special legislative session.

Gov. Dennis Daugaard signed the bill into law, declaring nearly 30 specific lakes open. The law also says that lakes on private property are open for recreational use unless a landowner installs signs or buoys saying an area is closed.

