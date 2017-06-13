National Politics

June 13, 2017 9:19 PM

Rhode Island leaders reach budget compromise

The Associated Press
PROVIDENCE, R.I.

Rhode Island state leaders have resolved disagreements over the budget.

A revised budget plan is scheduled to be unveiled Thursday in the House Finance Committee. It could face a Thursday committee vote that would move it to the full House next week.

Democratic House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello has been negotiating with the state Senate and Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo over competing priorities for the fiscal year that begins July 1. The revisions will have to patch up a higher-than-expected $134 million shortfall.

Details haven't yet been released but it's expected to include Mattiello's plan to phase out car taxes. That plan would cost $26 million in its first year.

It's not clear if it will also include Raimondo's plan to provide two years of free tuition at state colleges.

