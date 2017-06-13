Judge to rule on trial of 4 charged in NY man's slaying

A judge is scheduled to rule on whether to grant separate trials for a woman, her boyfriend and her two sons charged with killing the woman's estranged husband last year.
The Rochester Democrat and Chronicle reports (http://on.rocne.ws/2reYAE7 ) that State Supreme Court Justice Thomas Moran is expected to release his decision in a court session at 3 p.m. Wednesday.
Authorities say the body of Craig Rideout was found wrapped in a tarp and dumped in a wooded area in the Finger Lakes region last summer. His face had been disfigured by a corrosive liquid.
Charged with murder are Laura Rideout, Paul Tucci and Colin and Alexander Rideout. Their trial is scheduled for June 20.
Rideout disappeared from his home in the Rochester suburb of Penfield last July.
