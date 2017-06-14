Wisconsin Assembly to vote on regulatory changes

The state Assembly is set to vote on a bill that gives legislators the power to reject new administrative rules that are expensive for businesses.
Under the measure, any new rules that'd cost an industry or business more than $10 million over two years would need legislative approval within 70 days or automatically fail. The bill would take other steps to make it more difficult for state agencies to approve new rules, which have the force of law.
Supporters say the bill will ensure agencies don't pass harmful regulations without oversight. Opponents say it will make it harder to implement environmental protections and shift oversight to people without specialized knowledge.
The Assembly is set to vote on the measure Wednesday. Approval would send the bill to Gov. Scott Walker.
