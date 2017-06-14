National Politics

June 14, 2017 2:02 AM

Wisconsin Assembly to vote on regulatory changes

The Associated Press
MADISON, Wis.

The state Assembly is set to vote on a bill that gives legislators the power to reject new administrative rules that are expensive for businesses.

Under the measure, any new rules that'd cost an industry or business more than $10 million over two years would need legislative approval within 70 days or automatically fail. The bill would take other steps to make it more difficult for state agencies to approve new rules, which have the force of law.

Supporters say the bill will ensure agencies don't pass harmful regulations without oversight. Opponents say it will make it harder to implement environmental protections and shift oversight to people without specialized knowledge.

The Assembly is set to vote on the measure Wednesday. Approval would send the bill to Gov. Scott Walker.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Change the world? 'Optimistic' Obama vows to help new leaders 'take up the baton'

Change the world? 'Optimistic' Obama vows to help new leaders 'take up the baton' 1:12

Change the world? 'Optimistic' Obama vows to help new leaders 'take up the baton'
House Speaker Ryan says pulled health care bill is a 'setback' 2:35

House Speaker Ryan says pulled health care bill is a 'setback'
Sen. Lindsey Graham asks Neil Gorsuch if Trump can be impeached 2:23

Sen. Lindsey Graham asks Neil Gorsuch if Trump can be impeached

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos