Late N Carolina Rep. Samuelson remembered by colleagues

Colleagues of a North Carolina House leader who died in January are going to remember her life and contributions by passing legislation in her honor.
The House scheduled Wednesday consideration of a resolution to recall the life of former Rep. Ruth Samuelson of Charlotte. She died at age 57, several months after being diagnosed with ovarian cancer.
Samuelson served as a Mecklenburg County commissioner before being elected in 2006 to the House, where she rose to Republican Conference Leader and was considered a candidate to become the first female House speaker. But she decided not to seek re-election in 2014 and worked in philanthropy at the time of her diagnosis.
Legislators have praised Samuelson for her professional and personal relationships with lawmakers on both sides of the aisle.
