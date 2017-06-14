National Politics

June 14, 2017 2:16 AM

Toughening penalties for carjacking up for Senate vote

The Associated Press
MADISON, Wis.

Penalties for carjacking would be increased under a bill up for approval in the Wisconsin state Senate.

The measure up for a vote Wednesday comes amid increasing concerns about carjackings in Milwaukee, especially after a respected city home inspector was shot and killed during an attempted carjacking in March.

The Republican-sponsored bill would make carjacking a felony punishable by up to 15 years in prison. Under current law it's punishable by up to six years in prison.

Under the bill, repeat offenders could also face 12½ years in prison rather than six under current law.

Opponents question whether the tougher penalties will make people safer while raising prison costs by putting more people behind bars.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Change the world? 'Optimistic' Obama vows to help new leaders 'take up the baton'

Change the world? 'Optimistic' Obama vows to help new leaders 'take up the baton' 1:12

Change the world? 'Optimistic' Obama vows to help new leaders 'take up the baton'
House Speaker Ryan says pulled health care bill is a 'setback' 2:35

House Speaker Ryan says pulled health care bill is a 'setback'
Sen. Lindsey Graham asks Neil Gorsuch if Trump can be impeached 2:23

Sen. Lindsey Graham asks Neil Gorsuch if Trump can be impeached

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos