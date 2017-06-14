Local leaders in Virginia discuss response to KKK rally

Local leaders have advised residents the Ku Klux Klan have planned a rally to protest a Virginia city's decision to remove a statue of Confederate general Robert E. Lee.
The Daily Progress reports (http://bit.ly/2rZvcog ) Charlottesville officials told residents at Mt. Zion First African Baptist Church on Monday about the North Carolina-based Loyal White Knights' rally scheduled for July 8 at Justice Park, renamed from Jackson Park after a city council vote in early June.
Police chief Al Thomas, Charlottesville's first African-American in the position, says citizens should stay away because of concerns that emotional decisions made could "force us to step in."
Vice Mayor Wes Bellamy says a plan for those who "must go" could be to lock arms while silently facing away, as citizens should not fight with them.
