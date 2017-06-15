National Politics

June 15, 2017 12:47 PM

Abuse victims to NY lawmakers: Lift statute of limitations

The Associated Press
ALBANY, N.Y.

Survivors of child molestation are urging New York lawmakers to loosen the statute of limitations on lawsuits for past abuse.

Gathering at the Capitol Thursday, they called for passage of a proposal to extend the criminal and civil statute of limitations for several sexual abuse crimes. The bill would also create a one-year window for past victims to file civil suits.

Victims now have until they turn 23 to sue, but supporters say it can take years before victims are able to report their abuse.

The bill passed the Assembly but faces opposition in the Senate and from the Catholic Church and other institutions.

Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo supports the measure and this week introduced his own version of the bill.

Lawmakers are scheduled to end their session Wednesday.

