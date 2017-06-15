National Politics

June 15, 2017 2:04 AM

Former RI lawmaker pleads not guilty to campaign fraud

PROVIDENCE, R.I.

A former Rhode Island state lawmaker has pleaded not guilty to embezzlement and campaign fraud charges.

A spokeswoman for the attorney general says former state Rep. Peter Palumbo, a Cranston Democrat, entered his plea in the Providence Superior Court Wednesday.

The 56-year-old lost his re-election campaign in 2014. Prosecutors say Palumbo unlawfully used his campaign funds for personal use.

Prosecutors allege Palumbo embezzled more than $100 from his campaign between January 2010 and December 2014. They say he also unlawfully appropriated more than $1,000 from the same Friends of Peter Palumbo Campaign Finance Account.

His attorney has declined to comment on the case. Palumbo is scheduled to return to court Aug. 16 for a pretrial conference.

