June 15, 2017 2:08 AM

Vermont police association elects first female president

The Associated Press
COLCHESTER, Vt.

The Vermont Association of Chiefs of Police has elected its first female president.

Colchester Police Chief Jennifer Morrison was elected last week and will serve for one year. The Burlington Free Press reports (http://bfpne.ws/2t4NkLW ) she is one of only two female police chiefs in the state — the other being University of Vermont Police Chief Lianne Tuomey.

Morrison says she has never felt held back by her gender in her near-30 years as a police officer. Colchester Town Manager Dawn Francis says the town is proud of Morrison's recent accomplishment and says she has been a leader throughout her entire career.

