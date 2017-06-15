City council reject longer boardwalk hours business proposal

A Jersey Shore city council has voted down measures to extend outdoor music hours and dining hours on the boardwalk.
Sea Isle City councilors voted down a proposal to extend outdoor music hours in a unanimous vote Tuesday. The Press of Atlantic City reports (http://bit.ly/2t4EQEC ) residents opposed the measure, with Councilwoman Mary Tighe saying the people told the council it's already noisy enough at the original cutoff time of 9 p.m.
This and the related sidewalk dining proposal were originally brought to City Council from members of the business community who believed they could help draw more customers in April. The ideas were debated for more than a month before ordinances were introduced at council.
