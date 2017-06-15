National Politics

June 15, 2017 5:08 AM

Jury selection Monday for Philadelphia DA Seth Williams

The Associated Press
PHILADELPHIA

Jury selection will begin Monday in the federal bribery trial of Philadelphia District Attorney Seth Williams.

Philly.com (http://bit.ly/2rjVvTo) reports a federal judge announced that decision Wednesday at a final pretrial conference for the 50-year-old two-term Democrat.

Prosecutors say Williams accepted bribes from two businessmen who wanted Williams to help friends of theirs charged with crimes. He's also accused of wrongly used money from his own political action committee to pay personal expenses and misusing official vehicles for personal use.

Williams has denied wrongdoing, but has also aborted his campaign for a third four-year term as Philadelphia's top prosecutor.

