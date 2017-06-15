National Politics

June 15, 2017 6:49 AM

State elections board saw 'suspicious activity'

The Associated Press
ANNAPOLIS, Md.

Maryland's elections administrator says the state found "suspicious activity" on a computer system it uses for online voter registration before last fall's election.

Linda Lamone says cybersecurity experts determined the system was not penetrated, thanks to "strong security protocols."

She disclosed the activity on Wednesday in response to an inquiry by The Baltimore Sun (http://bsun.md/2rkfm4J ) about alleged Russian cyberattacks on states' election systems. Maryland's experts didn't determine the origin of the apparent attempted breach.

Lamone says the activity didn't compromise vote-counting, which is conducted by local boards of election and is not online. Also, the state online voter registration that was the apparent target is separate from the voter registration database, which is also not connected to the internet.

