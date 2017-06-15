Montana set to certify Gianforte as winner of US House race

Greg Gianforte will be set to take his seat in the U.S. House once state canvassers certify the Republican as the winner of last month's special election.
Thursday's election certification allows the Bozeman entrepreneur to be sworn in as Montana's only House member, though it is not immediately clear when the ceremony in Washington, D.C. will happen.
Once he is sworn in, Gianforte will serve the remainder of Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke's two-year term. Gianforte has already filed for re-election for the seat in 2018.
Gianforte will arrive in the nation's capital under a cloud after pleading guilty Monday to assaulting a reporter during an election-eve confrontation. A judge sentenced him to 40 hours of community service and 20 hours of anger management counseling.
