National Politics

June 15, 2017 11:08 PM

New York City provides free 30 SPF sunscreen to beachgoers

The Associated Press
NEW YORK

Beachgoers in New York may not need to pack their own sunscreen — the city is providing it for them in a new pilot program developed by the city's parks department.

City officials have placed 100 bright-yellow sunscreen dispensers at 27 different locations throughout New York's boroughs of Queens, Brooklyn, the Bronx and Staten Island. The New York Times reports (http://nyti.ms/2rCgAYL ) the company Brightguard and nonprofit Impact Melanoma provided the dispensers and 1,000 liters (264 gallons) of SPF 30 sunscreen.

Bronx plumber Ruben Rodriguez says he used the sunscreen at Orchard Beach and found it to be just right, saying the sun protection factor was "not too high, not too low."

A Parks Department spokesperson says the pilot program will be evaluated at the end of the summer.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Change the world? 'Optimistic' Obama vows to help new leaders 'take up the baton'

Change the world? 'Optimistic' Obama vows to help new leaders 'take up the baton' 1:12

Change the world? 'Optimistic' Obama vows to help new leaders 'take up the baton'
House Speaker Ryan says pulled health care bill is a 'setback' 2:35

House Speaker Ryan says pulled health care bill is a 'setback'
Sen. Lindsey Graham asks Neil Gorsuch if Trump can be impeached 2:23

Sen. Lindsey Graham asks Neil Gorsuch if Trump can be impeached

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos